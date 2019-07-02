Marijuana found at group home; Firearm found on Dubois Forest Trail

In the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center in Lander took 65 calls for service, including 15 ambulance calls and four fire calls. Three persons were booked into the county detention center which Tuesday morning has a population of 204 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those prisoners, eight are behind housed outside of the county. Sheriff’s deputies did not make any arrests during the period.

From the call log… The Fremont County Boys Group Home in Riverton reported that someone had left marijuana in the facility’s toilet.

A goat stuck in a fence was untangled and released on Paintbrush Drive in Riverton.

Sheriff’s Deputies seized a 1977 model travel trailer in a property execution action on East Adams in Riverton.

A horse that got into a barbed wire fence and was injured was reported on Gulch Creek Road out of Lander.

The Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest reported finding a firearm on a trail in the forest.