Death Notice:

Guy William Yeargan, 54, of Fort Washakie, died at home on June 29, 2019. Visitation with all night Wake will be 5:00pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the family home 97 Crooked Creek Road, Fort Washakie.

The Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wind River Ward building, Fort Washakie. Burial will follow in the Track family Cemetery.