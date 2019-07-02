Fremont County primed for Independence Day: Events

The Riverton Police Department reminds local residents that “fireworks are allowed to be set off privately within the city limits BUT ONLY on the Fourth of July and only from 6:00 p.m.-11:45 p.m., Fireworks cannot be lit off from City or School District Property.” The RPD said any resident hearing fireworks being shot off other than on July 4th are asked to please call the RPD dispatch (856-4891) and they will get an officer headed to the area.”

Pavillion

The first big event of this weekend is on the third in Pavillion where the town’s fire department sponsors a barbecue and a fireworks show at the Wind River Recreation Center beginning at 5 p.m. Live music, hot dogs and hamburgers, dancing and fireworks.

Fireworks Safe Houses

The Soldiers House in Riverton reminds revelers celebrating the birthdate of our country to be aware of any posted signs indicating a combat veteran’s home may be nearby and to refrain from shooting off fireworks near that home.

For combat veterans and pet owners in Lander who want to avoid the sound of fireworks going off, the Faith Lutheran Church on Sinks Canyon Road will open its doors on July 4th after the parade and through the evening for a quiet place to spend the day or evening. Persons taking advantage of this opportunity should bring their own snacks and drinks.



Lander’s 4th EventF

On the Fourth of July, the county’s and one of the state’s largest Independence day celebrations, begins July 3rd with the Pioneer Days Rodeo at the arena on airport hill beginning at 6:30 p.m.

On the fourth itself, the Lander Challenge for Charities Half Marathon, 5K and kids one mile dash begins with event packet pickup and day-of registration at 5:15 am, the half marathon walkers and runners begin at 6 am, 5k run/walk begins at 7 am, the pancake breakfast sponsored by Lander Kiwanis Club is from 7:30-9:30 am, the 5K awards 8 am, yoga at Centennial Park 8:30 am, the youth 9 and under 1-mile run at 8:30 am and the half marathon awards 9 am.

The Lander Senior Center Pancake Breakfast is on tap from 7-9 am, 205 So. 10th St., pancakes, sausage, orange juice & coffee, $5 per person

The huge Pageant of the Old West Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Baldwin Creek Road intersection with Main Street, then through town on Main to First Street. Traffic will be diverted around the parade route early that morning.

The Rotary Club of Lander’s annual Buffalo Barbecue follows the parade at Lander City Park, tickets are $10.

The Pioneer Days Rodeo final session come out of the chutes at 6:30 p.m. followed by fireworks on Airport Hill.

Lander’s high school reunions typically have been held around the 4th weekend, and this year is no different. The Fremont County Vocational High School class of 1969, the last class to graduate from Lander with the FCVHS name, celebrates its 50th reunion with activities on the third, fourth, fifth and then the all school reunion is held on the sixth.

Dubois

The Dubois 4th of July celebration begins with a western parade at 2pm, and other family-friendly activities including a duck race and an ice cream social throughout the afternoon topped off with fireworks at 9:30pm

Rural Lander

Outside of Lander it’s the Bad Boys Broncs and Bulls rodeo at 2 p.m. south of Lander off of Highway 287 on Willow Creek Road. Also featured is mutton bustin’, kids stick horse races, and food concessions. Admission is $5.