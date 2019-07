The Fremont County Commissioners have a light meeting agenda this morning with only two items on the agenda.

At 9:15 a.m., Emergency Management Coordinator Kathy Metzler will be recognized for her 30 years of service to the county and at 9:30, Vehicle Maintenance Supervsor Brad Meredith and Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks will discuss a motor grader issue with the board.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in Lander.