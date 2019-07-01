Slight chance for Isolated showers today; Warmer

The National Weather Service at Riverton Regional Airport is predicting a return to warmer temperatures today and tonight, continuing through mid week with only a slight chance of isolated showers today. Thunderstorm chances will increase by Wednesday.

Today – Isolated showers after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.TuesdaySunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday –A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.