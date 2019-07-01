Shoplifting thwarted; car vs pedestrian reported; 19 arrests

Riverton police reponded to 84 calls over the past weekend, from Friday to Monday morning at 7 a.m.

From the call log…

Walmart reported an attempted theft of $83.75 worth of merchandise on Friday. Store personnel were able to recover the merchandise from a black Yukon.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian at 100 North 8th West Friday just after 3 p.m. The victim refused transport by ambulance and allegedly suffered minor injuries. A report is pending.

Three motor vehicle collisions were report, two in a parking lot and one on North Federal that required a state accident crash report.

Arrests:

A 17-year-old male from Riverton issued citation for shoplifting a pair of sandals valued at $24.99 from Beall’s Department Store .

Arrested 50-year-old male from Lander Doyle Muncy for Driving Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrested 27-year-old male from Riverton, Bobby York for Battery

Arrested 69-year-old female from Riverton, Valerie Friday for Public Intoxication

Arrested 23-year-old male from Riverton, Eric Antelope for Possession of a Controlled Substance

A 58-year-old male from Riverton issued citation for Trespassing at a business in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Arrested 20-year-old male from Arpaho, Isaiah Monroe for disturbing the peace and minor inpossession of alcohol

Arrested 35-year-old female from Lander, Lorraine Hunter for Pedestrians under the influence and Possession of a ControlledmSubstance.

Arrested 29-year-old male from Lander, Terrence Hanway for interference

A 26-year-old female from Arapaho served warrant

Arrested 22-year-old male from Lander, William Yellowrobe for Domestic Battery , child endangerment, and property destruction

A Warrant served on 20-year-old male from Riverton

Arrested 20-year-old male from Fort Washakie, Kevin Eagle for possession with intent to deliver

Arrested 16-year-old male from Riverton for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 51-year-old male from Ethete, Forrest Headley for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 39-year-old male from Fort Washakie, Loryjay SunrRhodes for Hot Springs County Warrant

Arrested 33-year-old female from Riverton, Stephanie Sittingeagle for Public Intoxication

A 20-year-old male from Riverton issued citation for Possession of Alcohol

Arrested 20-year-old male from Riverton, Shawn Gardner Criminal Entry and Minor under the Influence of Alcohol. The reporting party said she returned to her house to find the subject passed out on her bed.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law