RPD: Fireworks in city only on 4th of July, not before or after

The Riverton Police Department has been asked about fireworks for this 4th of July Holiday and they have issued the following statement to clarify when fireworks can be enjoyed.

According to the RPD, “fireworks are allowed to be set off privately within the city limits ONLY on the Fourth of July and New Years Eve, and on those days only from 6:00 p.m.-11:45 p.m., and they may not be lit from City or School District Property.”

Additionally, “any resident hearing fireworks being shot off other than these times are asked to please call the RPD dispatch (856-4891) and they will get an officer headed to the area.”