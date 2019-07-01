Raccoon attacked Chicken Coop; Child hit by car

The Lander police responded to 47 calls over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday. From the call log… A resident on Adams Street in Lander reported a racoon had entered a coop on their property and had killed both chickens and ducks. The racoon was still at the site. Police responded and removed the animal.

An 8-year-old child who darted into traffic was struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Street adjacent to North Park. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver was not cited.

A business in Lander on North First Street reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

X-Pert auto service reported catching someone dumping trash in their dumpster. The subject was advised they could’ve been arrested for theft of services, but they were warned instead.

A female who was allegedly the subject of a domestic assault was an uncooperative witness. She was treated and released from Sage West Hospital without saying who had assaulted her.

Mr. D’s reported a shoplifting of $17 in merchandise but the unknown female fled the store and was not detained.

A dog on East Lane bit a child riding a bicycle. The child was not injured. The dog was up to date on its vaccinations.

Arrests:

Tim Wesaw, 36, Lander, Aggravated Assault

Derek Blackburn, 26, Ethete, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, and cited for No Drivers License and Open Container

A two-vehicle crash Saturday at South 9th and Cascade sent one person to the hospital while Lucinda Sheldon, 68, Lander was cited for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

Peter Iturrian, 44, arrested for Shoplifting after taking two bottles of cough syrup valued at $18 from Safeway.

Robert D. Raith, 43, Lander, arrested on a warrant from Missouri.