Loop Road now totally open

LANDER, WY—July 1, 2019— The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest opened the remaining, middle portion of the Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, known locally as the Loop Road, at noon today.

Additionally, the road to Shoshone Lake, FSR 350, is now open. As a reminder, this road is open to high clearance vehicles only; travel at your own risk. Please continue to use caution while traveling the motorized system on the Washakie Ranger District as surfaces may remain wet in areas. For more information, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460