Lander Sr. Babe Ruth headed for Pacific Northwest Finals

Lander Senior Babe Ruth baseball will be representing Wyoming in the Pacific Northwest Baseball tournament in Calgarym Alberta, Canada on July 15-21. The team will be raising money to go on this trip.

The team played Cheyenne on Thursday winning 5-4. They then played casper Friday and won 10-0. Saturday they played Worland winning 3-2 and then Gillette 2 17-0. They then played Gillette 1 winning 10-8 that put them into the finals against Newcastle where they lost 4-5.

The team is made up of Ridge Barrett, Justin Bever, Kolby Cachelin, Mason Cronk, John Fawson, Donte Hauberman, Jace LeClair, Tyler Massey, Eli Mazurie, Paxton Rees, Peyton Rees, Dominic Susanka, Jack Sweeney, and Lorenzo Vierra. Coached by Ernie Vierra and David Rees. Managed by Mike Antonovich.

If you would like to donate to this team and help them represent Fremont County please contact Mike at 1-307-680-5591