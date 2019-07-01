Jail over 200 inmates; Grave robbed; Search teams called out twice

The Fremont County Dispatch Center at the Sheriff’s Office in Lander reported receiving 145 calls for service over the past 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. this morning. During that same period, county ambulances were dispatched 63 times and there were 14 fire calls. Twenty-Five persons were booked into the detention center which has a population of 211 inmates today. Eight of those inmates are being held in jails outside of the county. Three drunk drivers were caught over the weekend.

From the call log… A resident on Riverview Cutoff Road reported someone had taken fishing gear out a boat there.

A break-in was reported at the Rustic Pine in Dubois. Nothing appeared to be missing, but an investigation is under way.

A report of a theft of items from a grave at Mountain View Cemetery was received at 11:44 a.m. Saturday.

Search and Rescue was called out for two men, ages 23 and 25 who had climbed the East Ridge of Wolfshead Peak in the Wind River Range and reported they were afraid of rappelling down. Before search and rescue could reach the site, the pair reported they had reached safety.

Search and Rescue was also called out for a report of a drowning in the Little Wind River south of Riverton. The victim has not been found.

Deputies notified dispatch of two shoplifting incidents at Walmart where they had been stationed on extra duty.

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out twice this weekend, once up in Dubois and once to Fort Washakie.