Fire Danger Has Increased to Moderate in Western Wyo.

Jackson, Wyo – Teton Interagency fire managers announce the fire danger rating has been elevated to “moderate” for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, National Elk Refuge, and remaining portions of the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. The potential for fire activity has increased due to summer curing of vegetation combined with warmer and windy conditions.

A moderate fire danger rating means fires can start from most accidental causes. Unattended campfires and brush fires have potential to escape, especially on windy days in dry, open areas.

When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, trees, and dead and downed materials; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread after ignition; and availability of firefighting resources both locally and nationally.

So far this season, there have been more than 40 unattended campfires across the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. Strong afternoon winds have been common during the past few weeks, increasing the chances that a hot ember covered by cooler ash at a campfire site could be exposed and blown into nearby dry vegetation. In locations where campfires are allowed, fires should never be unattended and must be completely extinguished. Simply pouring water on the remains of a fire is not sufficient. The charred remains must be repeatedly doused with water and stirred into the campfire ring. All embers and logs, not just the red ones, should be broken up and covered with dirt. Before leaving the area, the campfire remains must be cold to the touch.

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, visitors and local residents alike are reminded that fireworks are not permitted in Grand Teton National Park, on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, within the National Elk Refuge, or in Sublette and Teton County, Wyoming. These fireworks regulations play a critical role in fire prevention.

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire web site at www.tetonfires.com to learn more about fire safety and what fire regulations may be in place. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307.739.3630.