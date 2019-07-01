A Northern Pike hooked at Ocean Lake: Keep the head

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking assistance from anglers at Ocean Lake who may catch a Northern Pike there to save the head of the fish.

Lander Region Game and Fish Spokesman Rene Schell told the Wind River Radio Network that a third Northern Pike was caught recently from Ocean Lake. It is the third such catch in the last three year. Northern Pike are not native to Ocean Lake and present a real danger to walleye and other fish in the lake as northern’s are a predatory species.

Schell said the three northern pike caught in the reservoir were large, suggesting to Gamd and Fish that they are not reproducing in the lake. Schell said anglers who happen to catch a pike are asked to preserve the head so it can be studied to determine what waters it originally came from. She said it is okay to freeze the head.

A recent report of a Northern Pike in Boysen Reservoir was discounted. Schell said officials believe that was a Tiger Muskie, a species that was introduced into the reservoir. She said it is similar in appearance to a Northern Pike.