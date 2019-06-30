Breaking News

Expect some thunder, widely scattered thunderstorms

WyoToday
Article Updated: June 30, 2019
Comments Off on Expect some thunder, widely scattered thunderstorms
Thunder and rainstorm. Photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports a marginal to slight risk of severe weather this afternoon in northern & Eastern Wyoming. Damaging winds is the greatest overall hazard, but large hail could occur. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out mainly over eastern portions of Johnson & Natrona counties.

