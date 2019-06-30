Expect some thunder, widely scattered thunderstorms

The National Weather Service Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports a marginal to slight risk of severe weather this afternoon in northern & Eastern Wyoming. Damaging winds is the greatest overall hazard, but large hail could occur. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out mainly over eastern portions of Johnson & Natrona counties.
Breaking News
-
The National Weather Service at Riverton Regional Airport is predicting a return to warmer temperatures…
-
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking assistance from anglers at Ocean Lake who…
-
MOOSE, WY- Shifting channels and numerous logjams have created difficult and unpredictable conditions on some of…
-
Lander Senior Babe Ruth baseball will be representing Wyoming in the Pacific Northwest Baseball tournament…
-
Jene R. Ward, 81, of Pavillion, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 26,…
-
The University of Wyoming lists the following local students on the 2019 spring semester Provost’s…
-
The National Weather Service Office at Riverton Regional Airport reports a marginal to slight risk…
-
A combat veteran from Casper who is running for the Republican nomination to succeed U.S.Senator…
-
The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided these aerial views of the progress to date of…
-
Laura and Steve Coniglio work their patch in the Riverton Community Garden at Central Wyoming…