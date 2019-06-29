AARP: Fraud watch Alert #1

Cheyenne, Wyo – Each month AARP’s FraudWatch Network sends out a list of scams that are being run throughout the nation. The FraudWatch Network distributes these scams in hopes of helping all citizens keep themselves safe from scams and ID theft.
Breaking News
-
The Wyoming Department of Transportation said the Sand Draw Road Highway Improvement Project southeast of…
-
Cheyenne, Wyo - Each month AARP’s FraudWatch Network sends out a list of scams that…
-
The University of Wyoming lists 43 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on…
-
CHEYENNE, Wyo.– Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday that he has selected Policy Director Buck McVeigh to…
-
Environmental Health will be fogging this Evening 6/26/19 and Friday Evening 6/28/19. Fogging will commence…
-
Wednesday night five new male bison were brought to the Wind River Indian Reservation from…
-
Another round of dry and windy weather can be expected over most of central and…
-
In the last 24 hours the Fremont County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received 42 calls…
-
The Riverton Police Department received 30 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:…
-
The Lander Police Department responded to 12 calls for service on Thursday and made one…