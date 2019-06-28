WYDOT North Fed. Schedule

Here’s the latest update from the Wyoming Department of Transportation on the North Federal Boulevard project.

The paving on North Federal Boulevard north of Webbwood Road has now been completed and two of the three accesses to Walmart have reopened.

The tentative opening date for the East side of the Sunset/North Federal Intersection is around August 1st.

The first concrete pour on the east side of the Sunset intersection is tentatively scheduled around July 17th

The west side of the Webbwood Road intersection is tentatively set to close around July 10th.

S&S Builders of Gillette, the general contractor on the project, has announced it will shut down operations on the project over the July 4th Independence Day weekend, from the 4th to the 7th. Work will resume on Monday July 8th.

As usual, no left turns and there is a 20 mph speed limit in place over the length of the project.