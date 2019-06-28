Woman stabbed in alleged domestic violence incident

The Lander Police Department responded to 12 calls for service on Thursday and made one for a suspended drivers license.

From the call log:

A report of a domestic abuse incident that reportedly occurred in Lander came from Fort Washakie after an ambulance was called for the female victim who had several stab wounds. The incident is under investigation.

A parent reported that their son apparently had shoplifted something from a store, and when confronted the male took off from a residence on North 9th Street. Police are investigating.

A fender bender was reported in the parking lot at Mr. D’s Food Center just after 10 a.m. A report was taken. No injuries or citations issues.

A traffic stop at 2:43 p.m. in the 900 block of Amoretti Street resulted in a citation issued to 42-year-old Ellie Shoyo of Fort Washakie for a suspended drivers license and for no proof of insurance.

A person called police with a report that he believed he had been scammed. A report was taken.