Woman kicked by horse; Five fires reported; Two arrests

In the last 24 hours the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 42 calls for service, including 11 calls for an ambulance and five fire calls. Ten persons were booked into the county detention center which today has a population of 193 inmates the county is responsible for, eight of whom are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log…

A female was kicked by a horse near Dubois resulting in a serious leg injury. She was flown for medial treatment.

The father of a man in jail called the sheriffs office for permission to enter his son’s home to check on animals. His son and his son’s girl=friend are both jailed, he reported.

A man called the Sheriff’s office from Walmart in Riverton saying he had just been bitten by a dog. The dog and its owner fled in a white flat-bed truck.

County firefighters responded to one grass fire on the west side of Boysen Reservoir, to a vehicle fire on Paradise Valley Road, to a shed fire in the 100 block of Birch street in Dubois. Riverton firefighters also were on standby at the Little League Fireworks off of Smith Road Thursday night and Fremont County Firefighters were called to a hay trailer fire in the 800 block of the Missouri Valley Road.