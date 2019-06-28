Wallace Confirmed at USFWS

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after the Senate confirmed Wyoming native Rob Wallace to be the assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks within the Interior Department.

“I am glad the Senate confirmed Rob Wallace to be the assistant secretary for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks at the Department of the Interior. I’ve known Rob for many years and know that he is extremely qualified for this important position. His experience as a seasonal ranger in Grand Teton National Park, prior service as assistant director of the National Park Service and extensive record of leadership will lend well to this new position. He has a passion for our nation’s public lands and a deep understanding of issues facing Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. I am confident he will serve the department and our country well.”