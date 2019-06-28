State signs with Utah-based Airline for Riverton service

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission has accepted a proposal from St. George, Utah-based Skywest Airlines to serve Riverton and three other communities with commercial air service.

The action was taken this week in Cheyenne, according to Fremont Air Service Team Chair Missy White of Lander. The other communities are Sheridan, Gillette and Rock Springs.

White said the state’s contract will spell out what local costs are required for the air service, and such details as number of flights, schedules and other transition items. She said FAST will begin working on its Memorandum of Understanding with the state as soon as contract details are known.

Skywest would fly into Riverton with 50 seat CRJ Regional Jet aircraft branded as United Express. The airline has a code share agreement with United Airlines, meaning one ticket to a destination and no need to collect baggage in Denver and re-check them as bags would be automatically transferred. Ticket prices should also be lower.

White said Riverton Regional will be served by Denver Air Connection through January 11, 2020. The airline has been flying into Riverton for the past three years with reliable and consistent service to both Sheridan and Denver. She said the Englewood, Colorado-based airline is welcome to continue to serve Riverton after its contract with FAST ends, but she said that is a decision the airline would make.