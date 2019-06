Another round of dry and windy weather can be expected over most of central and western Wyoming today. A Rangeland Fire Danger Statement has been issued for elevations below 7500 ft for Washakie, Hot springs, Fremont, Johnson, Natrona, Sublette, and Sweetwater Counties.

Today’s high temperature in Riverton is expected to reach 93 degrees, with 89 degrees in Lander, 75 in Hudson, 94 in Shoshoni, 88 in Jeffrey City, 87 in Fort Washakie, and 78 in Dubois.