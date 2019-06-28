Raiders go 1-1 at Green River and host Lovell tonight

Thursday:

The Riverton Raiders split a conference doubleheader with the Green River Knights in Sweetwater County. In the first game, it was a thriller with Green River pulling out a 1-0 shutout over the visiting Post 19 Raiders.

In the nightcap, however, the Raiders roared to a 12-4 win.

Riverton moved its record to 16-13 overall and 4-2 in Conference

Friday:

Riverton Raiders host the Lovell Mustangs at Roy Peck Field at 5 and 7 p.m. KTAK radio broadcast of the action (93.9 FM) begins at 4:45 p.m. with Cody Beers at the diamond.