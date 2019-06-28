More bison added to the Wind River Range

Wednesday night five new male bison were brought to the Wind River Indian Reservation from the Fort Peck Reservation in Montana.

The event was reported on the Eastern Shoshone Tribe Facebook page:

“Last night, Boy-Zhan Bi-Den (buffalo return) became a reality on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The offspring of more than 200 Yellowstone bison previously transferred to the Fort Peck Reservation in 2012 and 2014, this successful release marks the third bison release on Wind River since November 2016. This could not be possible without the meaningful partnership with the Fort Peck Tribe and each of our supporters.”

“Thank you to everyone involved in this milestone event, we are grateful to have shared this journey with you as we take steps towards returning bison to tribal lands, cultures and communities.”