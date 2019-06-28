Java Java Jams: Tahoe’s Rescue Fundraiser

It’s fundraiser time and Barcode 307 is ready to help out the horses! Come join the fun on Friday, June 28th at Java Java in Riverton for a rocking good time, food and silent auction! Everything will kick off at 7pm. Admission is FREE. Items from some of your local favorites like, Forever West, Lady Luck Mosaics, Salon 10, plus a kids basket and a manly man crate, Wyoming gear and more!

Come out to support a great cause! It’s Java Java Jams with the Tahoe’s Rescue Fundraiser. Tonight at 7pm!

Tahoe’s Rescue Ranch is a non profit equine rescue classified as a public charity 509 (a)(2). All donations to the organization are tax deductible.