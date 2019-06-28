Four alcohol-related arrests Thursday; Vape seller caught at Skatepark

The Riverton Police Department received 30 calls for service on Thursday.

From the call log:

Police were called to the Tyler Ray Apodaca Skatepark on Thursday where an 18-year-old boy was reportedly selling vape devices to juveniles. The teen was cited for Prohibited Sales or Delivery.

A report of an alleged criminal entry in the 800 block of East Adams is under investigation. A Subject was said to be breaking into vehicles.

A furniture rental business went to retrieve some furniture from a resident in the 200 block of East Madison, but was met with profanity and a refusal to let the furniture go, according to a police report. Police had negative contact with the aggressive subject.

A report is pending on an alleged incident of Domestic Abuse on West Madison Avenue. Reports were received of yelling, profanity and threats being made.

Two minor fender bender were reported Thursday, one in the parking lot at Smith’s Food and Drug and the other in the parking lot next to the Smith Roads baseball complex.

Arrests:

John Antelope, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence. Cited for Drivers License Required, No Valid Registration and Failure to Maintain Insurance. In the same incident…Tijay Coles, 19,Riverton was arrested for Minor Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance, and in the same incident A 21-year-old Riverton male was served a Riverton Municipal warrant

A 17-year-old male was cited for Minor Under the Influence after he was spotted with a beer in hand in a vehicle in the 100 block of Smith Road.

Karlina Talawyma, 35, Lame Deer, MT, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the State of Montana.

Edward Brown, 60, Riverton, Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.