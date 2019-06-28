Acting Chief of Staff and Deputy named by Gordon

CHEYENNE, Wyo.– Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday that he has selected Policy Director Buck McVeigh to serve as his Acting Chief of Staff and General Counsel Betsy Anderson to serve as Acting Deputy Chief of Staff. Both have been members of the Governor’s leadership team since his inauguration.

“Buck and Betsy have been instrumental in assembling a very talented group of individuals working in my administration, and both bring years of experience working with state agencies and the Legislature,” Governor Gordon said. “I have the utmost respect for both of them, and I am thrilled that they both have stepped forward to lead this diverse, dedicated, and motivated team.”

Betsy Anderson

Prior to joining the Governor’s office, Anderson served as General Counsel of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office, which she joined in 2004. She started her legal career practicing commercial real estate with Morris, Manning & Martin. After five years in private practice, she moved on to in-house positions with Qualex, American Stores Company, TWA and SpectraSite

Communications. Her in-house legal practice has involved many areas of law including contracts, finance, securities, real estate, technology, aircraft, employment and health care. Anderson received a B.A. in History from Wake Forest University and a J.D. degree from The University of Georgia School of Law.

McVeigh joined Gordon’s staff after serving as President of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years. Prior to leading the Taxpayers Association, McVeigh worked for the State of Wyoming for 32 years, serving under five governors and working in four agencies, the Department of Agriculture, State Auditor’s Office, Public Service Commission and the Department of Administration & Information (A&I). He is a former state economist and division administrator and was a longtime member and 14-year executive branch co-chairman of the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG).

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by the Governor’s faith in my ability to take on this new role,” McVeigh said. “Certainly, I could not ask for a better deputy than Betsy.”

Anderson added, “I look forward to serving the Governor in this new capacity alongside Buck and continuing the great work that was begun under Chief Arp.”