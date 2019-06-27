Soldiers remains returning home from Hawai’i, Korea

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to his authority as Governor of Wyoming, has ordered the State of Wyoming flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne, in Albany County, in Johnson County and in Sheridan County from sunrise to sunset on June 29, 2019 in honor of two soldiers being returned home. Funeral services will be held that day in Albany County for Machinist Mate First Class George Hanson and in Johnson County for Cpl. DeMaret Marston Kirtley.

Cpl DeMaret Marston Kirtley, was a member of Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, which was deployed east of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, when it was attacked by overwhelming numbers of Chinese forces. Cpl Kirtley was reported missing on December 6th, 1950.

Details of Cpl Kirtley’s return and services are as follows:

1. The plane with CPL Kirtley’s remains are scheduled to come into Billings, Montana on Thursday, June 27 (time TBD). He will receive military honors as his casket is taken off the plane and placed in the hearse. The Patriot Guard plans on escorting the hearse from the airport to the funeral home in Sheridan.

2. There will be a public viewing on Friday, June 28 at the Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan from 9:45-12:45.

3. The memorial service will be on Saturday, June 29 in Kaycee at the gymnasium in Harold Jarrad Park. There will be a public viewing at 9:30 am and then the service will start at 10:00. After the memorial service, they will go to the cemetery where there will be the burial service and full honors will be given at this time. There will be a reception in the gym when all the services have been completed.

Machinist Mate First Class George Hanson was among the 429 crew members killed when the battleship Oklahoma capsized after being hit by aerial torpedoes during the surprise attack on military installations in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.

Details of Machinist Mate First Class Hanson’s return and service are as follows:

1. We have been told that his remains will be flying into Wyoming via Denver.

2. The funeral will be on 29 June 2019 at 1100 with services directed by Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home of Laramie,