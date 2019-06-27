Shoshone Lake Road open, but…

Shoshone Lake Road Update: The BLM will open the gate at the base of the switchbacks Friday as planned, allowing access to the majority of the public land in the Mormon Basin region and getting people within hiking distance of the lake. The USFS gate NW of Suicide Point will remain closed to allow wet areas to dry and snow drifts to recede.The USFS will open the gate as soon as Washakie Ranger District staff deem the road conditions acceptable.

“We encountered 3-foot snow drifts in the Cyclone Pass region of the road,” said Jared Oakleaf, BLM outdoor recreation planner in the Lander Field Office. “For comparison, if you look on Google Earth, there is no snow in this same region on June 28, 2014. This was just an exceptional moisture year up there.”

For now, recreationists are encouraged to utilize the open portion of the road, but remember that access to private lands off the road, including lands within the Mexican Creek area, requires landowner permission.