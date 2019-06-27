Motel room fight resulted in arrest; license plate stolen

The Riverton Police Department reported a routine day at the office with seven arrests and two citations issues. From the call log, there was a report of a stolen license plate off of a camper parked in the 700 block of North 16th East. A fight between a couple at a motel resulted in a laceration to the female victim and the arrest of her abuser. Police assisted a trooper at the Wind River Casino after two men tried to run from the officer. Both were caught.

Arrests:

Dennison Antelope, 28, Riverton, on Riverton warrant

Gary Moon, 39, Arapahoe, on a Riverton warrant

Brian Moss, 34, Arapahoe on a Fremont County warrant

A 16-year-old and 18-year-old males were issues citations for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Eldon Antelope, 54, Riverton, Public Intoxication and Indecent Exposure

Ronald Brown, 53, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Vernon Manderson, 47, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication

Justin Seilaff, 38, Rawlins, Domestic Battery