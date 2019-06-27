Funeral services for James Wayne After Buffalo, 47, will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Blue Sky Hall. Interment will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Wake will be held the evening of Friday, June 29th at Blue Sky Hall.

Mr. After Buffalo passed away on June 25, 2019 in Billings, Montana.

James was born on July 13, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois, son of Jack After Buffalo and Georgia Marion (Chavez) Gneiting. He was then raised in Wyoming and Montana.

Mr. After Buffalo spent many years working construction, while also owning his own construction company with his friend for a few years.

During his early years, James enjoyed playing basketball and was part of the Chief’s team that won 50 consecutive victories, including the state championship. He was also an all-state cross-country runner, who came in 2nd place at state. James always had a passion for fishing and loved to watch his kids and grandchild in sporting events.

James was baptized into the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include his sons, Edward Shoyo and Jamison After Buffalo; daughters, Shelli (After Buffalo) and her husband, Skyler Littleshield, Patience After Buffalo and Vivianna After Buffalo; granddaughter, Morning Sky Littleshield; brothers, Robert After Buffalo, Sr. and Edward After Buffalo, Sr.; sisters, Lucille Stump, Juanita Owens, Evanda Gneiting, Angie Bates and Purity Meachem; numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Joseph and Lillian Chavez, Isaac Chavez, Sr. and Mervin “Shorty” Stump; great grandmother, Theresa Spoonhunter; uncles, Bruce Chavez and Donny Chavez; cousins, Manuel “Manny” Chavez and Myron Chavez; aunts, Vera Trosper, Deanna Whiting, Priscilla Chavez and Mary Day.

