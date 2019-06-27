Jade cares for Mind, Body and Spirit of UW Athletes

China Jade, Ed.D., the Senior Associate Athletic Director and the Senior Women’s Athletic Administrator at the University of Wyoming spoke to the Lander Rotary Club on Wednesday.

Jade oversees the Cowboys and Cowgirls Sports Medicine Program, the Weight and Conditioning programs, the Training Table and what she called the Mind, Body and Spirit of all the athletes. Jade said she works to ensure that the athletes are performing well, not only in their respective sport, but also academically and mentally so they have a “good peace of soul” when they play. She said she looks after each aspect of a student-athlete’s life at UW, including how to have healthy relationships off of the field, court or pitch. She said one of the most difficult things for an athlete is time management, so UW has special classes to help students prioritize.

She said with all of the stresses in today’s society, both at home and university life, student athletes are also seeing stress as they perform in their sport and in the classroom. As such, Wyoming will be adding a mental health specialist this August to the Athletic Department lineup as well as looking for a barber to serve the male people of color students.