Hot, Dry and Breezy today

The National Weather Service said today that summer seems to finally be here to stay. “Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and this warm, dry, and breezy weather pattern will continue through Saturday. Expect elevated fire danger across much of the region this week,” according to a statement from the weather service.

Highlights from the weekly NWS Wyoming Weather Situation Report:

Generally quiet weather is expected today through Saturday across the state with a low chance for strong to severe thunderstorms over the far northern portion of the state.

Flooding concerns have eased late this week due to the drier weather. However, the upper North Platte River, Laramie River, and Green River remain elevated.

The weather will become more active late this weekend and into next week. Cooler temperatures and a much higher coverage of thunderstorms are expected. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, especially across eastern Wyoming.

The Wind River Basin forecast:

The Western Wyoming Forecast: