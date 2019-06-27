Hot, Dry and Breezy today

The National Weather Service said today that summer seems to finally be here to stay. “Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and this warm, dry, and breezy weather pattern will continue through Saturday. Expect elevated fire danger across much of the region this week,” according to a statement from the weather service.
Highlights from the weekly NWS Wyoming Weather Situation Report:
- Generally quiet weather is expected today through Saturday across the state with a low chance for strong to severe thunderstorms over the far northern portion of the state.
- Flooding concerns have eased late this week due to the drier weather. However, the upper North Platte River, Laramie River, and Green River remain elevated.
- The weather will become more active late this weekend and into next week. Cooler temperatures and a much higher coverage of thunderstorms are expected. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, especially across eastern Wyoming.
The Wind River Basin forecast:
The Western Wyoming Forecast: