Fremont County Rotarians have new leadership

The Riverton and Lander Rotary Clubs have new leadership this week after the two service organizations held a joint gavel exchange at a dinner on Tuesday night.

The two clubs also announced their respective annual awards. Riverton Rotary President Cathy Cline handed over her club’s leadership to Jackie Dorothy, who will serve as club president for the next year. Likewise, Lander Rotary Club President Joe Quiroz turned the gavel over to Deborah Nunnink.

The Rotarians of the Year for each club were also announced. For Riverton it is Marcia McBeath and for Lander, Mike Lilygren.

The two clubs also reviewed their service projects and accomplishments over the past 12 months. Also attending were Sharee and Philip Scheel of Thermopolis, the outgoing Rotary District 5440 Assistant Governor and outgoing club president, respectively.

Sharee Scheel thanked each club for their support during her term as assistant governor, and she said she was especially pleased that Lander was named the Club of the Year for the District during her term.

Awards handed out Tuesday include:

Riverton’s “Rotary Heart” awards for their work over the past year were presented to Dennis Tippets, Ben Kister, Heidi Coulson, Crista Stream, Carmen Milbury, Mike Zirbel, Jerry Kintzler, Kyle Butterfield, Mick Pryor, Mike Bailey and Lori Ridgway.

Lander’s recognition included multiple Service Above Self Awards. The Balance and Grace Award went to Staci Lancaster. The Firecracker Award was presented to Mandy Fabel. Sarah Hamlin received the Rock Solid Award, and Leslie Caulkins earned the Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Other Lander Rotarians recognized included Program Chair Carol Chidsey; Website manager Ken Richardson; Community Meals volunteer Jennifer Peterson; Rotary Foundation Chair Helen Higby, and Ernie Over and David Marsh for the Student Exchange Program.

