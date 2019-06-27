Deputies had three calls in Dubois; Car mired in mud

There were 50 calls to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, including 11 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Nine persons were booked into the detention center making today’s inmate population at 188. Eight of those inmates are being held outside of the county.

From the call log… The Dubois Post Office called in at 11:36 a.m. to report that two subjects were trying to fight there. Deputies responded.

A truck on the Loop Road, on the Louis Lake Side, struck two other vehicles just before 12:30 p.m.

A gas drive-off was reported by the Country Store in Dubois.

Firefighters in Riverton were called to Crow Avenue where a controlled burn crossed a property line and was threatening a home.

A resident in Dubois reported someone shot their house with a shotgun, creating damage.

A motorist with California license plates reported their BMW was stuck in the mud off of the Green Mountain Road east of Jeffrey City.

A horse with severe hoof rot was found at large and tied down near Elkhorn Drive in Riverton. The owner was located who indicated he had already made a veterinarian appointment for the horse’s hoof condition