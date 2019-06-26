Stolen vehicle crashed, pistol taken from another, multiple break-ins reported

The Lander Police Department reports a rash of thefts from vehicles in the past 24 hours. Seven separate instances of unlocked vehicles entered with various items stolen were called in.

In the first instance, a vehicle stolen overnight Monday was found crashed in Casper. The vehicle was left unlocked with keys inside in the 100 block of North Third. The vehicle was valued at $5,000. There are no suspects.

Another Lander resident in the 200 block of Main Street reported their unlocked vehicle was gone through and tools valued at $200 were taken. There are no suspects.

A third theft involving an unlocked vehicle was reported just before 8 a.m. In this case, $40 in cash was taken along with a phone charger valued at $20.

A vehicle parked in the National Outdoor Leadership School lot was entered but nothing was found missing. That was in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

An unlocked truck parked on Washakie Street was gone through and the owner reported an engine performance tuner valued at $500 was taken.

The Sixth report of a vehicle being entered came from Main Street where the vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing taken. The suspect or suspects left a present for the driver, though, a confetti-canon party popper.

Finally, a pistol was taken from an unlocked vehicle on Garfield Street. Value of the firearm was listed at $500.

Lander police, and law enforcement agencies across the county, remind all motorists not to leave valuables in plain sight in their vehicles, especially firearms, and to always lock your vehicle when leaving it unattended.