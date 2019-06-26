Rollover on West Shoreline at Boysen; Dog taken

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported taking 58 calls for service, including 15 calls for an ambulance. Seven people were booked into the county detention center making today’s jail population at 187 inmates. Eight of those prisoners are being held outside of the county. Deputies made five arrests on Tuesday, three on county warrants, two for interference with a peace officer and one on a juvenile drug court violation.

From the call log…

The BIA Wind River Police Department informed the FCSO that they had in custody a non-native whose vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier at the 789 Casino and Smoke Shop.

A report came in about a theft of gated pipe from the 1300 block of Missouri Valley Road.

A caller reported that his son had rolled his vehicle on the West Shoreline Drive, Loop One, at Boysen State Park.

A relationship that apparently ended resulted in a call to the FCSO that the female involved took the dog.

A report of a vehicle spotlighting at night was called in from the Pilot Court area near Riverton.