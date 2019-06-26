Raiders at home Thursday and away Friday

Thursday:
Green River Knights vs. Riverton (conference games) 5 & 7 p.m. at Roy Peck Field
Friday:
Riverton Raiders vs. Lovell Mustangs (conference games) 5 & 7 p.m.
Current American Legion Baseball Standings:
‘A’ East:
Cheyenne Hawks 20-8-1, 4-0
Gillette Rustlers, 17-22, 3-1
Douglas Cats 10-13, 4-2
Wheatland Lobos 9-13, 1-3
Torrington Tigers 3-13, 1-7
‘A’ West:
Riverton Raiders 15-12, 3-1
Cody Cubs 26-7, 3-1
Green River Knights 13-14, 6-2
Powell Pioneers 5-11, 3-3
Lovell Mustangs 3-22-1, 0-8
Schedule and standings courtesy of Wyopreps.com