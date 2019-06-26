Breaking News

Raiders at home Thursday and away Friday

Article Updated: June 26, 2019
The home of the Riverton Raiders is Roy Peck Field. Photo by Ernie Over

Thursday:

Green River Knights vs. Riverton (conference games) 5 & 7 p.m. at Roy Peck Field

Friday:

Riverton Raiders vs. Lovell Mustangs (conference games) 5 & 7 p.m.

Current American Legion Baseball Standings:

‘A’ East:

Cheyenne Hawks 20-8-1, 4-0

Gillette Rustlers, 17-22, 3-1

Douglas Cats 10-13, 4-2

Wheatland Lobos 9-13, 1-3

Torrington Tigers 3-13, 1-7

‘A’ West:

Riverton Raiders 15-12, 3-1

Cody Cubs 26-7, 3-1

Green River Knights 13-14, 6-2

Powell Pioneers 5-11, 3-3

Lovell Mustangs 3-22-1, 0-8

Schedule and standings courtesy of Wyopreps.com

