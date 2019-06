Work on the North Federal Street Reconstruction Project included paving in front of Walmart on Tuesday. Three rebuilt entrances to the superstore, with de-acceleration lanes, are a feature of the project.

The paving extended beyond Burger King to the new entrance to the Eastern Shoshone Business Park now under construction.

Crews from S&S Construction also began the demolition of the intersection of Sunset and North Federal.

Wyotoday photos by Ernie Over