New Cowgirl Basketball Operations Director named

Wyoming head women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson announced on Monday the addition of Mattison Maisel to his staff as the Director of Operations. Maisel rounds out the 2019-20 staff for the first-year head coach.



“We are very excited to have Mattison join our staff,” Mattinson said. “Her high energy and positivity are contagious to everybody in our program. She has developed a great rapport with all of our athletes, and they are all very excited for her to be a part of our program, as well.”



Maisel has been with the Wyoming athletics department since August of 2018 working in an academic support role. At UW, Maisel worked with the women’s and men’s basketball teams on the academic side. Her duties included scheduling classes, making tutoring and mentoring appointments, as well as having her door open to anyone that needed a listening ear.



“I’m very excited to join this staff,” Maisel said. “They’re great people, and I’m excited to get started with them.”



Prior to joining the UW academic support office, Maisel spent a year as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech, where she worked with the football and women’s basketball teams. Maisel also earned her master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations in educational psychology, kinesiology, and educational leadership.



Maisel is no stranger to collegiate athletics, as she was a four-year starter for the Texas Tech softball team. She graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and exercise sport science.