Juvenile drunk driver caught

The Riverton Police Department reported five arrests and citations issued to three individuals in the last 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. this morning.

A resident on the 1400 block of East Sunset reported two Duralast batteries were stolen from his camper.

A person showed up at the counter of the RPD and reported receiving an obscene text message. A report was taken.

A deer was struck and killed in the 1200 block of West Main. The report came in at 15 minutes before Midnight. The deer was removed from the roadway.

Arrests:

Dakotah Crawford, 30, Riverton, Riverton Municipal Warrant

Kara Engavo, 31, Riverton, Fremont County Warrant and three (3) traffic citations.

A 15-year-old male cited for Driving While Under the Influence, Use of a Toxic Substance, Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage, Drivers License Required and Duty to Stop. Tip from a REDDI Report.

Citation issued to a 51-year-old male for Public Intoxication

Citation issued to 36-year-old male for Public Intoxication

Julian Spoonhuter, 29, Lander, on two (2) Riverton Municipal Warrants

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law