A Painted Piano in use

Jacob and Isabel Horton enjoyed making use of the new painted piano at Lander city park this past week.

Six painted pianos, a project of Arts in Action, have been placed around the county for public enjoyment.

Unfortunately, one of the pianos, the one at the band shell at Riverton City Park, was vandalized and has been removed for repairs.

The remaining painted pianos, in Riverton, are located on Main Street in front of Kusels and at the Riverton Branch Library. The Lander area pianos are located at the Lander Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, Bloom Health and Wellness, and Lander City Park.