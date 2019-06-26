A Gallery of Google Day(s)

Fremont County Communities from Dubois to Riverton came together for Google Day. The Street View in certain areas throughout the county are being updated, so our community planned accordingly. Below, you’ll find a variety of photos from locals that captured the magic.

Photo By Denise D Koch

Photo By Denise D Koch

Photo By Denise D Koch

“Eagle Bronze Foundry put on a great display! Bevery & Monte Paddleford, Matt Cobb and the crazy crew at the South Lander Industrial Park. And Cho, the Papillon dog mascot. ” -Denise D Koch

Photo by Mike Woodward



” Riverton needs more sweet rides to show off the town. What better way to be next to the American flag in a “Got Your Six” Camaro!” -Mike Woodward



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell



Photo By Amanda Daniell

This amazing gallery of pictures provided by Amanda Daniell.

Picture by Ernie Over



Picture by Ernie Over



Picture by Ernie Over



Picture by Ernie Over

The Littleshield Dancers were at the Northern Arapaho office Center on West Main (first two pictures).

Also set up on West Main for the Google Street View 360 camera was the local branch of the Christian Motorcycle Association.

Photos by Rebecca Schatza



” Western States Propane is ready for Google Day!! ” -Rebecca Schatza

