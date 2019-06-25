Vehicle shot by an arrow; Home Burglary investigated

The Riverton Police Department had an unusual property destruction call on Monday. At 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and Webbwood Road, a driver reported his Ford Escape was struck and damaged by an arrow. A police report indicated the arrow apparently was a ricochet. A report on the incident is pending.

A burglary was reported on Crow Avenue where a home was illegally entered with an iPad and money taken. The break-in is under investigation.

A resident in the 400 block of Elizabeth Drive reported a firearm was missing from the home. A report was taken.

Police are investigating a threat made against some children who were allegedly told that they would be shot if they used the alley in the 1200 block of East Main Street. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Wanda Addison, 52, Ethete, Public Intoxication and a RPD warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law