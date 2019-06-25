UW Stats now available: The Brown and Gold Report

Visitors to the University of Wyoming website can get an in-depth look at statistics regarding many aspects of the university in a newly refreshed and updated Brown and Gold Report.

Visible on UW’s homepage and accessible at https://brownandgoldreport.uwyo.edu, the Brown and Gold Report has become more student-oriented and now includes UW’s rankings, retention and graduation information, and student outcomes data.

“We designed the report to provide information that will be of value to anyone considering enrolling in UW, as well as to people who want to know basic facts about the university’s performance,” says Sue Koller, manager of UW’s Office of Institutional Analysis. “As a public institution, we have a responsibility to be transparent regarding the work we do. The Brown and Gold Report provides accurate, official information on key indicators of success and areas where we’re striving to improve.”

The report includes details on UW’s enrollment, student makeup, cost of attendance, retention and graduation, degree distribution, postgraduation outcomes and more. UW’s rankings in several of the top college rating services are included, along with comparisons with its peer institutions.

Anyone with questions about the Brown and Gold Report should call Koller at (307) 766-2896 or email ssavor@uwyo.edu.