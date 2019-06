The Lander Police Department received 16 calls for service on Monday. Most were of a routine nature, dog calls and lost and found items, for instance, but one truck break-in was reported on Lincoln Street. The break-in and theft is under investigation. There was one arrest for a public intoxication.

Arrests:

Jonathan Antelope, 22, Lander, Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law