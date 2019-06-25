Fremont County has a new budget this morning

The Fremont County Commissioners this morning approved its 2019-2020 budget of $26,254,407 budget with no changes from the advertised amount.

County Clerk and Chief Budget Officer Julie Freese said the budget is based on an assessed valuation of $689-Million. The commissioners will levy the maximum 12 mills allowed by law.

In Monday night’s public hearing on the budget, Freese told the commissioners that the budget is static from the current fiscal year numbers. She noted there are both hiring and salary freezes continuing in the budget. She did say that there were a few salary adjustments made, “to make sure that everyone is being paid to their base.”

Freese said that even with a static budget, the county was still about $1-million short of a balanced budget when the process began. She said county department heads were asked to trim their requests from last year, and she they did. To make the budget balance, Freese said some $300,000 was taken from the Health plan, another $500,000 was gained through the sale of county inventory and and the repayment to the county of its own loan for the Riverton Justice Center of $200,000 balanced the tight budget.

The approved document includes a budget reserve of $7,125,318.