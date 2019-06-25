Cheney blasts attempt to move Uranium off of “critical” minerals list

House GOP Conference Chair and Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) delivered remarks at the weekly House Republican leadership press conference on the Democrats’ attempts during a Natural Resources subcommittee hearing today to remove uranium from the United States’ list of minerals deemed critical to American national security and the economy.

In her remarks, reported by her office, Cheney is quoted: “the Democrats are attempting to put in place legislation that would take uranium off the critical minerals list for the United States. Uranium is crucial to for our national security. The last thing that we should be doing is putting in place a situation where the United States is dependent upon the Russians for such a crucial mineral. So again, we will fight against that, but I would just urge everyone as you’re listening to the political attacks and the allegations that somehow the United States and some other Republicans are siding with the Russians, I would urge you to look at the President’s actions with respect to Russia and I would also urge you to look at the Democrats actions here in this body, taking steps that frankly do things to help the Russians and weaken the United States.