Bear on Front Porch; A case of Watershed abuse reported

The Fremont County Dispatch Center at the Sheriff’s Office reported receiving 53 calls for service in the 24 hours through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Five persons were booked into the county detention center which has a population today of 195 inmates. Nine inmates are being held in jails outside of the county. There were 11 calls for an ambulance.

From the call log… Investigators reported on one child abuse or neglect case, but details were not divulged.

A case of watershed abuse was reported on Crow Avenue in Riverton where irrigation water was flooding into private property.

A report of a screaming child on West Main Street in Riverton turned out to be an angry child not wanting to take a bath. There was no abuse.

A resident on North Fork Road outside of Lander called to report a bear on her front porch trying to get inside of the house. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was notified.