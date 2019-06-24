You May now call her Dr.

The Vice President for Student Affairs at Central Wyoming College, Coralina Daly-Schmidt, has earned her educational doctorate. At last week’s CWC Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Brad Tyndall made the announcement.

Tyndall said that Daly-Schmidt had successfully defended her dissertation in Leadership Development-Autoethnography from the University of Wyoming.

(Definition: Autoethnography is an intriguing and promising qualitative method that offers a way of giving voice to personal experience for the purpose of extending sociological understanding, according to the International Institute for Qualitative Methodology.)

Congratulations Cory on obtaining your Ed.D.