You May now call her Dr.

Article Updated: June 24, 2019
Coralina Daly-Schmidt is congratulated by CWC Board Chair Nicole Schoening and CWC President Dr.Brad Tyndall after if was announced that Cory had successfully defended her Ed.D Educational Doctorate dissertation. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The Vice President for Student Affairs at Central Wyoming College, Coralina Daly-Schmidt, has earned her educational doctorate. At last week’s CWC Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Brad Tyndall made the announcement.

Tyndall said that Daly-Schmidt had successfully defended her dissertation in Leadership Development-Autoethnography from the University of Wyoming.

(Definition: Autoethnography is an intriguing and promising qualitative method that offers a way of giving voice to personal experience for the purpose of extending sociological understanding, according to the International Institute for Qualitative Methodology.)

Congratulations Cory on obtaining your Ed.D.

