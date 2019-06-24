Breaking News

Warmer weather ahead

Article Updated: June 24, 2019
The National Weather Service is forecasting possible severe weather for NE Wyoming on Wednesday. NWS image

The Weekly Wyoming Weather Situation report was released Monday morning by the National Weather Service.

According to the report, state residents can expect:

• Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday, especially along the northeastern portion of the state as large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat.

• Flooding concerns should increase this week with warmer temperatures across the region and continued snowmelt from mountain snowpacks. Flood Warnings remain in effect along the North Platte River in Carbon County.

• Above average temperatures and precipitation favored for late June and early July.

For the Wind River Basin:

Today
Mostly sunny, high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts to 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

