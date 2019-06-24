Warmer weather ahead

The Weekly Wyoming Weather Situation report was released Monday morning by the National Weather Service.

According to the report, state residents can expect:

• Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday, especially along the northeastern portion of the state as large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat.

• Flooding concerns should increase this week with warmer temperatures across the region and continued snowmelt from mountain snowpacks. Flood Warnings remain in effect along the North Platte River in Carbon County.

• Above average temperatures and precipitation favored for late June and early July.

For the Wind River Basin: